Fox News Star Laughs at Tom Homan’s ICE Decree, “I Don’t Care What Judges Think”

After President Trump sent more than 200 purported Venezuelans from the U.S. to El Salvador this weekend following a court order temporarily barring the action, ICE Director Tom Homan appeared on Fox News where host Lawrence Jones asked Homan, “What’s next?”

[Note: The Trump administration denies violating the court order, claiming both that the court had “no lawful basis” to block the deportation and that the order came too late.]

Before allowing Homan to answer the question, Jones said, “I’m getting a little worried about the manpower. These guys, they gotta be tired. You got 30 guys in the stack going a different bust every single day. You’re gonna run out of money. It doesn’t look like you get support from the Democrats on this, you’re going against the judges now.” He repeated the question, “What’s next?”

Trump "border czar" Tom Homan on "what's next":



"Another flight every day… We are not stopping. I don't care what the judges think. I don't care what the left thinks. We are coming." @MattGertz.pic.twitter.com/yEEZ4j7kkD — The Intellectualist (@highbrow_nobrow) March 17, 2025

When Homan replied, “Another flight, another flight every day,” Jones bursted out laughing.

Homan added: “We’re not stopping. I don’t care what the judges think. I don’t care what the Left thinks. We’re coming.'”

Jones added: “I just love seeing you going through these protestors, just crunching on the apple, as their liberal tears just flood the hallway.” Homan smiled at the imagery.

Homan gets support from many commenters on social media, while those objecting to his tactics and his overt dismissal of the role of the justice system are replying with comments including the sarcastic: “The party of law and order. ‘I don’t care what the judges think.'”