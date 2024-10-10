Trump Says Harris Never “Worked Like A Dog”

GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump returned to Butler, PA, the location of an attempt on his life by a gunman during a previous rally. There the former President continued to falsely tell his followers that the Biden-Harris administration was abandoning storm-stricken Americans in North Carolina and other Southern states and diverting disaster funds from communities in need to “illegal immigrants.”

Trump added his assertion that many of those immigrants “are killers” he says, citing especially what he says are “many prisoners from the Congo in Africa” who he says “come to our country.”

Trump’s rallies are long affairs, but their two main subjects are his opponent Kamala Harris and “illegal” migrants, the two sources he blames for America being a “failed country.”

Trump on hurricane relief efforts: They had no money. You know, where they gave the money? To illegal immigrants.. many of whom are killers.., pic.twitter.com/xZdlwOHv7t — Acyn (@Acyn) October 9, 2024

Trump’s claims aren’t true. His claim about FEMA’s disaster funds being diverted has been debunked. (Trump also doesn’t note that many lawmakers in those affected states voted against funding FEMA‘s ability to provide disaster relief.)

Biden: Trump has led the onslaught of lies.. Marjorie Taylor Greene is saying the federal government is literally controlling the weather. We are controlling the weather. It's beyond ridiculous pic.twitter.com/uSBckDEfyB — Acyn (@Acyn) October 9, 2024

In addition to blowback from the White House, among those refuting his false assertions about a lack of federal support for hurricane-affected states are Republican Governors Brian Kemp (Georgia), Glenn Youngkin (Virginia), Bill Lee (Tennessee) and South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, who called the federal disaster relief cooperation his state had received “superb.”

Yet these facts did not dissuade Trump from repeating his insinuations/LIES to the Butler crowd, which the Secret Service estimated at near 21,000 people.

Trump did not call the governors who refuted his narrative liars, but he did call his Democratic opponent a “no good liar,” saying that Vice President Kamala Harris’s claim to have worked at McDonald’s was a fabrication. She “never” did, Trump said, mimicking what he called Harris’s claim to have “worked like a dog” over the French fries.

Trump: She said she worked like a dog in McDonald's and it never happened. She didn't work there… She’s a no good liar pic.twitter.com/tqKk2SALkx — Acyn (@Acyn) October 9, 2024

More proof of the stories that Trump’s rhetoric is increasingly hateful and dismissive — and disrespectful to the political process, which is what many of his followers expect — can be seen in the segment below.