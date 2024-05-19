Republican South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has been criticized for a number of stories revealed in her new memoir, No Going Back. In the book the MAGA loyalist claimed she had met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (the story has since been removed) and confessed to shooting and killing the family pet, a 14-month-old dog named Cricket.

On Friday, Noem was in Texas, riding a horse along the U.S.-Mexico border. With the video and photos below, Noem wrote that Border Patrol agents “did something they rarely do for elected officials. They took me on horseback to see some rougher areas along the border — areas where cartel control and illegal activity are much stronger than is being reported.”

[Note: There is no evidence of cartel control nor illegal activity in the images provided. In fact, no people trying to cross the border are visible in the photos.]

Border Patrol is doing their very best to keep our nation safe, but their hands are tied by Joe and Kamala’s failed policies.



These agents did something they rarely do for elected officials. They took me on horseback to see some rougher areas along the border — areas where… pic.twitter.com/jATebNJRbo — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) May 18, 2024

Noem also shared photos of her with members of the South Dakota National Guard (below). She wrote: “I helped build the wall with the SD Guard — I’m proud of our soldiers who are carrying out this mission.”

I helped build the wall with the @SD_Guard — I’m proud of our soldiers who are carrying out this mission pic.twitter.com/kDtrNBxHsU — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) May 18, 2024

Noem — who is also photographed towing a barbed-wire fence and piling a metal post — has received criticism for this narrative, too. As combat veteran Travis Matthew replied: “Pathetic that you’d use Guard Members as political pawns, In your failing political career. Enjoy the time you have left as governor. Your political career’s done.”