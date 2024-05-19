Yale Lawyer Claims Justice Alito Should Be Impeached, “I Don’t Say This Lightly”

The New York Times this week published the article “At Justice Alito’s House, a ‘Stop the Steal’ Symbol on Display” with a photo of an upside-down flag flapping in the wind in front of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s private residence in Alexandria, Virginia, in 2021.

The upside-down flag has become a symbol for the unfounded belief that the 2020 presidential election was corrupt and its results illegitimate. The photo was taken by a neighbor.

NEWS



After January 6 and just days before Biden was inaugurated on January 20, the home of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito had an inverted flag flying outside of it.



That flag was the symbol that Trump supporters were using at the time for “stop the steal.”



The flag… pic.twitter.com/izzXfFvLbM — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) May 16, 2024

Alito told the Times that his wife raised the inverted flag in response to a sign on a neighbor’s lawn which featured an expletive with Donald Trump’s name.

Former FBI Special Agent and Yale Law-trained attorney Asha Rangappa, who is currently assistant dean and a senior lecturer at Yale University’s Jackson School of Global Affairs, shared her opinion on X.

Justice Alito should be impeached. I don’t say this lightly, and this is not something that you do simply bc you disagree with a judge’s judicial philosophy. But he is deeply corrupt, irreparably biased, and legit bonkers. From the undisclosed trips to the weird letter in WSJ to… — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) May 18, 2024

Rangappa wrote: “Justice Alito should be impeached. I don’t say this lightly, and this is not something that you do simply bc you disagree with a judge’s judicial philosophy. But he is deeply corrupt, irreparably biased, and legit bonkers. From the undisclosed trips to the weird letter in WSJ to public comments responding to criticism to flying the flag upside down in support of Trump/Jan. 6 (!!!!!!) to talking to FOX NEWS (??!?!??!!!) how in the freaking world can this Court be taken seriously??”