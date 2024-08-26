Trump Slammed for Thumbs Up Photo at Marine Corps Sgt.’s Grave

“Trump showing his true colors at the grave,” wrote one commenter, “Pathetic.” The statement came after a photo from a Donald Trump photo op showed the former President standing above the tombstone of Marine Corp Sgt. Nicole Gee, who was killed at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan on August 27, 2021, as American troops withdrew.

Thumbs up at the grave today. Nice photo op. Nobody fakes sincerity quite like Trump.



[Note: Gee’s posthumous fate became a source of political controversy when it was falsely reported that the Pentagon required her family to incur costs related to the return of her remains, and Gee’s family accepted a gift of privately funded air transport back to U.S. soil. A Marines spokesperson at the time told the Sacramento Bee that “the Marine Corps stayed consistent with its policy that all costs associated with internment be borne by the government” and that “the Marine Corps takes very seriously the transfer of remains of our Marines.”]

In the new photo taken at Arlington National Cemetery, Trump is making a thumbs up gesture and grinning in a manner resembling his poses with guests at his Florida residence/resort Mar-a-Lago.

Given Trump’s alleged history of disrespecting military service, many anti-Trumpers found his pose inappropriate.

“It’s stupid to give the thumbs up at the grave of an American hero. I don’t think that’s respectful in this situation,” wrote one, questioning Trump’s “decency” — though it is notable that in the cemetery photo those around Trump are also smiling, suggesting there was a lighthearted moment as the photo was shot.

Another commenter shared two photos of Trump visiting victims of the devastating Parkland school shooting, which occurred in 2018 during his presidency. In both photos, Trump strikes a similar pose — thumbs up and grinning — despite the grim reason for the photo op.

In this case also the others in the photo with Trump are mostly smiling, again suggesting the photo captured a light moment in an otherwise somber setting.

Below is footage from Fox News of Trump’s attendance a ceremony honoring fallen soldiers. The right-leaning Fox audience members present a more positive view of Trump’s regard for military service members, with one typical comment reading: “So glad to see a president that respects our servicemen and women – my god always bless our military men and women- bless those whom honor them and their families Amen.”