Trump Sends Bizarre “Photo Kamala Doesn’t Want You To See”

“I just posted this on X,” writes whomever is sending out GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump’s emails from the Republican National Committee, promising in the email subtitle that it contains the “photo Kamala doesn’t want you to see.”

That “photo” appears to be a rendering of Harris speaking to a large crowd, presumably at the Democratic National Convention since “Chicago” is one of the neon signs in the background.

But Harris’s audience in Trump’s “photo” doesn’t consist of a heterogenous group of Americans cheering the new Democratic nominee, but instead it’s a sea of Soviet soldiers beneath a huge hammer & sickle banner draped from the rafters.

(NOTE: The hammer & sickle is a “communist symbol representing proletarian solidarity between agricultural and industrial workers.”)

Image in ‘ALERT FROM TRUMP’ email send by RNCHQ

Trump is targeting Harris’s reported consideration of potential price controls in instances where corporate price gouging is suspected, a consideration Trump portrays as anti-capitalist — the controls, not the gouging.

Trump, in his doomsaying mode, accuses Harris of wanting to change the American system of government from a Democratic Republic to Soviet-style communism. Trump compares Harris to three notorious communist dictators, writing:

Fidel Castro had price controls – AND PEOPLE STARVED! Mao had price controls – AND PEOPLE STARVED! Stalin had price controls – AND PEOPLE STARVED

Republicans are reportedly trying to expand their tent and reach undecided voters, but Trump’s rhetoric here is aimed squarely at MAGA true believers who are being asked for financial contributions.

Trump writes: “But the sad truth is, Kamala is rolling in cash. She’s raised millions of dollars from the liberal ‘elite’ who hate our country.”

Trump follows this assertion with a request for “THREE MILLION Pro-Trump Patriots to chip in” and send him money.