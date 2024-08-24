Roseanne Barr Threatens Joe Rogan, “I’ll Slap Himself”

Donald Trump-supporting stand-up comedian Roseanne Barr, who recently had independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. on her podcast, is celebrating Kennedy’s endorsement of Trump with her signature sarcastic humor on social media.

After Kennedy announced the end of his campaign and joined Trump on stage at a rally on Friday, Barr wrote: “I haven’t seen the Kennedy’s [sic] this upset since Chappaquiddick.”

I haven’t seen the Kennedy’s this upset since Chappaquiddick — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) August 24, 2024

[NOTE: In 1969, Kennedy’s late uncle, Senator Ted Kennedy (D-MA), drove his car off a bridge on Chappaquiddick which resulted in the death of passenger Mary Jo Kopechne, a young campaign worker who worked for Kennedy.]

The famously Democratic Kennedy family has publicly decried RFK Jr.’s campaign and endorsed President Joe Biden before throwing their support behind Biden’s replacement, Vice President Kamala Harris.

Barr continues to engage with fellow MAGA loyalists on X about Kennedy’s endorsement.

When commenter wrote “if Joe Rogan doesn’t endorse Trump after both his political idols Tulsi Gabbard and RFK Jr. endorses Trump, then f*** that guy. He must have signed a do not endorse Trump clause with Spotify,” Barr replied: “Yeah I’ll drive over to the mothership and slap him myself.”

Prior to Kennedy ending his campaign, earlier this month, Joe Rogan praised Kennedy as a “legitimate guy” and Kennedy responded on X by writing: “From one ‘legitimate’ guy to another, thank you.”

Rogan later said it wasn’t an endorsement but Trump fired back on Truth Social: “It will be interesting to see how loudly Joe Rogan gets BOOED the next time he enters the UFC Ring???” Rogan is a ring host for UFC events, where Trump enjoys immense popularity.