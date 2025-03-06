Pentagon Shows Off U.S. Marines Offloading Military Gear on South Korea Beach, “Non Permissive Environment”

The U.S. Department of Defense released a video on Thursday of U.S. Marines demonstrating an instream offload operation on a beach in South Korea. The DoD account on X captioned the video, below, “READY, SET, OFFLOAD!”

The Pentagon reported that the soldiers in the video — Marines with the 3rd Marine Logistics Group, in addition to the U.S. Navy and Republic of Korea assets — demonstrated “their strength and versatility” during an instream offload of vehicles and equipment over a two day period outside the ROKMC (Republic of Korea Marine Corps) based in the city of Pohang.

Marines assigned to @3rdMLG demonstrate their strength and versatility during an instream offload operation as part of Freedom Banner 25. This capability is crucial for responses in austere environments, especially after natural disasters. pic.twitter.com/lxWbY5kiyg — Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) March 6, 2025

As seen in the video, gear and equipment is offloaded from a USNS vessel (using a sealift) — including dozens of military vehicles.

One of the Commanders at the site reported that the gear and equipment is distributed “to support three Marine Expeditionary Force Units throughout the country of South Korea, using the current and upcoming bilateral training events with ROK allies.”

The Commander said of the demonstration: “In this case, we are operating in a non permissive environment, allowing the ship to anchor in a safe haven and then provide that gear to the follow on commanders.”

The DoD added to the video: “This training strengthens the ability to embark, offload and distribute gear and equipment across a contested environment in support of combat or humanitarian events.”