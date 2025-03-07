Pardoned Jan 6 Felon Running for U.S. Senate Rages Against Zelensky, “This Is 100% On You”

After President Donald Trump announced that he was pausing aid to Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reported Friday on X with photos: “Last night, the Russian army carried out another massive attack on our energy infrastructure. Various facilities were targeted in several regions – Odesa, Poltava, Chernihiv, and Ternopil. In total, the Russians used nearly 70 missiles, both cruise and ballistic, as well as almost 200 attack drones.

“All of this was directed against infrastructure that ensures normal life. Currently, repair and restoration work is ongoing wherever needed. Unfortunately, ordinary residential buildings have also been damaged. In Kharkiv, a Russian missile hit close to an apartment building. People were injured. They are receiving the necessary assistance.”

Zelensky added: “Today, F-16 fighter jets and Mirage aircraft provided by France were used to protect Ukrainian skies. In particular, the Mirages successfully intercepted Russian cruise missiles. Thank you! I also want to recognize the performance of our anti-aircraft missile forces, army aviation, all our electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups.

“The first steps toward real peace must include forcing the sole source of this war, Russia, to stop such attacks against life. And this is something that can be effectively monitored. Silence in the skies – banning the use of missiles, long-range drones, and aerial bombs. And silence at sea – a real guarantee of normal navigation. Ukraine is ready to pursue the path to peace, and it is Ukraine that strives for peace from the very first second of this war. The task is to force Russia to stop the war.”

Derrick Evans, the former member of the West Virginia House of Delegates who pleaded guilty to a felony charge related to his participation in the January 6 attack against the U.S. Capitol, served three months in prison and was pardoned by Trump, replied to the Ukrainian president: “This is 100% on you for refusing to negotiate peace.”

Not everyone on the largely MAGA-dominant X platform agrees with Evans, including one who replied: “No, it’s on the US for abandoning Ukraine.”

Note: Evans announced in February that he’s running for U.S. Senate in West Virginia. He said: “We’ve got a Rhino who’s representing us and, I’m going to try to dethrone her, if you will, and, and go back to the Capitol as an elected member of the U. S. Senate. That’s my, plan right now, but we’ll see what God has in store.”

Evans is referring to incumbent Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito (below with Trump at his joint congressional speech) who voted against creating the January 6 commission and eventually endorsed Trump in the 2024 election.

Note: In February 2024, Moore Capito was one of the 22 Republican Senators who voted to pass a $95 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, which House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) and then-GOP presidential candidate Trump opposed.