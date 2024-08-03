U.S. Congressman Slams Trump “Lying To The American People Again”

U.S. Congressman and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) did not mince words in accusing former President Donald Trump of deliberately misleading the public about his knowledge of the controversial presidential transition plan called Project 2025.

Project 2025, which Trump has sought to distance himself from, is a conservative manifesto and operating plan for a new GOP presidential administration — specifically a second Trump administration — to execute.

Trump’s disclaimers about the plan, which is authored in large part by his former staffers and supporters, is an attempt to hoodwink the public into thinking that Trump won’t use this blueprint if elected, Jeffries says, warning the public not to fall for Trump’s attempt to disown the plan.

Trump is lying to the American people again.



Extreme MAGA Republicans plan to implement every single part of Project 2025.



Just like they ended Roe v. Wade. — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) August 2, 2024

“Trump is lying to the American people again,” Jeffries writes. “Extreme MAGA Republicans plan to implement every single part of Project 2025. Just like they ended Roe v. Wade.”

Jeffries links Trump’s denial posture on Project 2025 to Roe v. Wade — overturned after three Trump-nominated justices joined the Supreme Court — because during their respective confirmation hearings each future justice (Gorsuch, Kavanaugh, Coney Barrett) disavowed intent to overturn the half-century old abortion rights precedent. But they did it anyway.

[NOTE: Project 2025 is replete with measures Democrats and even some non-MAGA conservatives object to, including replacing thousands of government knowledge workers with MAGA loyalists. Straining credulity, Trump has recently claimed both that he doesn’t know anything about Project 2025 and that he disagrees with a lot of it.]

Look. It's obvious what happened here. Trump held a meeting on how to make it look like he has nothing to do with his own Project 2025 because it's wildly unpopular, and they decided to ask the main guy to step down and take credit for it. Then they agreed they should threaten… pic.twitter.com/HZfZjAUZhc — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) July 30, 2024

Democracy Docket describes Project 2025 as a plan to “push its conservative agenda in just about every facet of American life: anti-abortion advocacy, voter suppression, anti-climate policies, and anti-LGBTQ advocacy.”