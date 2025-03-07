2paragraph News: News, Politics, Entertainment, TV, Celebrity, Culture

Homeland Security Ends “Legally Binding” Agreement with 50,000 TSA Workers — Closer To “Privatizing Entire Agency” Says Congressman

by in Daily Edition | March 7, 2025

Kristi Noem

Kristi Noem, Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

U.S. Homeland Security announced Friday that it has ended its collective bargaining agreement with Transportation Security Administration (TSA) workers and their union.

The federal agency wrote on X: “At 86% of airports, TSA has more agents doing full-time union work than performing screening duties. Thanks to Secretary Noem’s action, Transportation Security Officers will no longer lose their hard-earned dollars to a union that does not represent them. Eliminating collective bargaining removes bureaucratic hurdles that will enhance productivity and shorten airport security wait times.”

More Perfect Union, the progressive non-profit news media organization, says Homeland Security’s collective bargaining agreement with the 50,000 TSA employees and its union is legally binding and that the move by Secretary Noem is “illegal.”

Note: The founder of More Perfect Union is Faiz Shak, senior advisor to Independent Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont and recent candidate for the job of DNC chair, which he lost in February to Ken Martin, former chairman of the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor (DFL) Party.

Rep. Bennie G. Thompson (D-MI) said Homeland Security was using “flat out wrong anti-union talking points,” and noted that Heritage Foundation’s blueprint for Trump’s second administration, Project 2025, called for the immediate ending of the TSA union and “eventually privatizing the entire agency.”

Note: President Trump fired TSA Administration David Pekoske on his first day in office. He has not replaced Pekoske, nor named a deputy administrator.

Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, Senior Fellow at American Immigration Council, responded to the memo that was distributed (as seen below, provided by The Boston Globe‘s Deputy D.C. Bureau Chief Tal Kopan) on X by writing: “TSA workers should go on strike in response.”