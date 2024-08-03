JD Vance Curses During “Weird” Interview, Manspreads

In a characterization that has caught on with the media, several members of the Democratic Party have been referring to the GOP presidential and vice presidential nominees — and their views — as “weird.” So much so that both Donald Trump and J.D. Vance are defending themselves against the “weird” campaign.

On a podcast this week, the former President of the United States said of the Democrats, “They’re the weird ones,” and blamed the media for circulating the “weird” label.

Trump said: “It’s all a sound bite. And the press picks it up. You notice … the evening news, every one of ‘em’s talking, they introduce the word ‘weird,’ and all of a sudden they’re talking about ‘weird.’”

Vance tried to turn the tables on the Democrats and their presumptive presidential nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris, by addressing the “weird” campaign during an appearance on the Fullsend Podcast.

For the on-camera interview, Vance sat in a chair in a “manspreading” pose and was flanked by two stacks of Happy Dad brand hard seltzer (the sponsor of the podcast).

I think it's pretty weird for adults to sterilize little kids by giving them hormone therapy. I know Kamala Harris disagrees with me on this and considers it to be totally "normal." pic.twitter.com/EKBwZ51Ati — JD Vance (@JDVance) August 2, 2024

Vance — whose derogatory 2021 remarks about “childless cat ladies” like Vice President Kamala Harris “who don’t have a direct stake” in society have resurfaced and drawn scorn — said: “It’s funny, it’s like, the people who call me weird wanna give like hormone therapy and sterilize nine year olds, I think that’s a lot weirder than me you know living a normal life with my kids and my wife.”

Sharing the video, Vance wrote: “I know Kamala Harris disagrees with me on this and considers it to be totally ‘normal.'”

Vance adds that “Trump’s super power politics is that he just doesn’t give a [expletive]. He doesn’t care what they say about him,” and concludes that anyone in politics these days needs to have “a thick skin.”

More than one commenter replied: “Why are you sitting like that?”

I have no desire to do anything you just mentioned. I’m a single father that lives in my home, with my kids, and I still think you are weird AF. Blaming other people for your JDSantis level of weirdness and unfavorably ratings, doesn’t validate your existence. pic.twitter.com/hn2pLj0phd — Mike Harvey (@electMikeHarvey) August 3, 2024

Democratic nominee for Florida Senate District 23 Mike Harvey replied to Vance: “I have no desire to do anything you just mentioned. I’m a single father that lives in my home, with my kids, and I still think you are weird AF. Blaming other people for your JDSantis level of weirdness and unfavorable ratings, doesn’t validate your existence.”