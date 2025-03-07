Since President Donald Trump‘s return to the White House in January, elected Democrats have been scrambling to present a strong united front against the President’s wave of executive orders, federal spending and workforce cuts.

This week, a handful of female House Democrats created a playful video called “Choose Your Fighter.”

As seen below, Congresswomen including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY), Lauren Underwood (IL), Catherine Clarke (MA), Judy Chu (CA), Jasmine Crockett (TX), and Susie Lee (NV), posed like avatars in a video game.

While the video has its admirers, the MAGA faithful, including a White House rapid response account, mocked the effort. Even former Congressman Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), who is a vocal critic of Trump, was not impressed with the video. He replied: “I think Dems need new social media people.”

The Pentagon also appeared to respond to the Congresswomen’s social media video by sharing its own video titled, “We chose our fighters a long time ago.” It features a handful of white male soldiers in camo uniforms aiming rifles and jumping out of planes.

One MAGA supporter replied, “That’s a clap back,” with a fire emoji. Another replied, “Hell yeah we did, and these fighters are the best and brightest. Unlike the other ‘fighters’ on social media.”

Note: Ocasio-Cortez has more than once suggested cutting the budget of the Department of Defense. As seen below in February, she wrote on X: “If you want to start with waste, start with Elon’s defense contracts at the Pentagon. In fact, we should start with transparency around defense contracts in general, which take up an enormous sum of public funds. But they won’t do that, will they?”

Last week the Pentagon announced that DOGE had revealed “$80 million in funds wasted” on DEI-related programs “that could be better spent on lethality and readiness.”

Far more will need to be excised from the budget: Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has ordered senior military and Defense Department officials to draw up plans to cut 8 percent from the defense budget over each of the next five years.