Trump Slammed For Vulgar Harris, Clinton Insinuation

Without commenting on the caption in the post, GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump shared — or reTruthed — a photo of his current Democratic rival for the presidency Kamala Harris together with his 2016 Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton.

The caption accompanying the original post by the Right-wing internet personality Zeek Arkham — a former law enforcement officer — uses language that isn’t printable in most major media outlets.

Arkham implies that the two accomplished women featured in the photo had their careers impacted differently by alleged instances of personal (rather than professional) conduct, amplifying a misogynistic ad hominem attack on Harris insinuating that the Vice President’s career success was enabled by factors beyond her purely professional capabilities.

Arkham’s post also refers to how Clinton’s life and career were impacted by her husband’s extramarital affair during his presidency.

Trump shared Arkham’s post (via another account), drawing sharp rebuke from the Left and also from conservatives who have urged Trump to operate with decorum and focus on a political agenda instead of the personal attacks.

[NOTE: The latter camp isn’t merely virtuous or limited to those who find Trump’s below-the-belt shots distasteful — it also includes those who, unconcerned with decorum, fear Trump’s attacks will turn off critical voters.]

Slamming Trump’s choice to amplify such a post, gun control advocate Shannon Watts asked about Trump: “Is this really who you want making decisions about women’s freedoms and safety?”

One commenter complains how Trump’s “vulgarity” will not be covered by the mainstream media, claiming the MSM is “complicit.” But it is also true that vulgarity at this level is hard to get past the censors.

