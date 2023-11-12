Lucy Hale Stuns in Sheer Lace Lingerie, Blonde Wig

Actress and singer Lucy Hale is best known for her role as Aria Montgomery in the cult classic series Pretty Little Liars and for co-hosting Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve (2016-2021).

When not acting, Hale is often modeling. As seen above and below, for the winter issue of Only Natural Diamonds, the 34-year-old brunette stunned in a blonde wig and satin negligee with a plunging black lace neckline.

Hale told Only Natural Diamonds: “I love jewelry with a bigger meaning than just being pretty.”

Get ready to see more of Hale: after starring in the romantic comedy Puppy Love with Grant Gustin (The Flash), Hale will appear next on the big screen in Which Brings Me To You, which is adapted from the novel of the same title by Julianna Baggott and Steve Almond.

Hale (who is also an executive producer on the film) plays the protagonist — freelance journalist Jane — who falls for photographer Will (Nat Wolff) at a mutual friend’s wedding. In the photo above is (l-r): Wolff, director Peter Hutchings (who also directed Hale in The Hating Game), and Hale.