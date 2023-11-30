Singer/reality TV star/actress Jessica Simpson turned heads and flaunted her curves in a see-through dress at the FDRA Achievement Awards gala, where she accepted the Icon Award.

Swipe below to see the front of that stunning gown by fashion designer Fjolla Nila, and Simpson’s photo with NBA legend and 3x MVP Shaquille O’Neal, who looked dapper in a grey windowpane-pattern suit and fedora.

(FDRA stands for Footwear Distributors and Retailers Association. Both Simpson and O’Neal have their own shoe collections.)

Simpson captioned the series above: “Never give up because great things take time. 18 years strong, proud of us, Jessica Simpson Style.”

Simpson’s fans and family are going wild over her sexy ensemble. Her sister, Ashlee Simpson Ross, replied: “Stunner!” with a fire emoji.

Get ready to see more of Jessica Simpson. As seen in the photos above for Footwear News (FN), she’s “entering her icon era.” Simpson told the magazine: “An icon is someone who is not afraid to take risks. And often, their choices don’t make sense in the immediate, but they’re part of an enlightened understanding of the big picture. It’s someone who transcends a particular time or place and defines a moment.”