Alyssa Milano Flaunts Curves in Cutout String Bikini, ‘Please Forgive Me’

Actress Alyssa Milano is best known for her roles as young Samantha in Who’s the Boss? with Tony Danza and as Phoebe in the sci-fi drama Charmed.

At 50, Milano is all grown up and flaunting her curves in a cutout string bikini while vacationing with her family — her husband and their two children.

With the stunning beach photos below, Milano reports that the vacation was “Much needed family time complete with healing sea water; rainbows, friends, theater, snuggles, love and hope.”

Milano added: “I’m so completely in awe of life and feel real guilt to even be able post this when there is so much pain and collective trauma in the world. Please forgive me if this post comes off as insensitive.”

It’s not the first time Milano has flaunted her curves as seen in the photo below taken by husband.

Get ready to see more of Milano: she released two new projects this year — the family drama Who Are You People (she plays a mother keeping a dark secret from her daughter), trailer below.

Milano also played the protagonist of the short horror film No Overnight Parking. It’s about a woman trapped overnight in a parking lot where she’s approached by “a killer with a grudge.” French Stewart (3rd Rock from the Sun) co-stars.