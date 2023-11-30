Lenny Kravitz Stuns in Bright Red Shirtless Suit, “No Regrets”

Rock star Lenny Kravitz is about to drop his first album in more than five years and go on a massive tour. It’s his twelfth album, Blue Electric Light, and it will be released in March 2024.

As seen below, rocking a bright red shirtless suit by Gucci, the rock and roll style icon graces the cover of the Winter 2023 cover of Esquire — with the words “No Regrets” as the title.

The men’s style and fashion magazine reports that Kravitz spoke to them “candidly about family, faith, sex, love, and legacy.”

Esquire editor-in-chief Michael Sebastian wrote that Lenny is “A very cool (you already know this), very thoughtful, and very kind guy. He shared one of his Spotify playlists with me, which is exactly as sexy as you think it is.”

Sebastian also revealed that he thought he knew everything there was to know about Kravitz and applauded the writer Madison Vain for writing “a revealing profile about a legend I thought (incorrectly, it turns out) had already revealed everything about himself.”

Swipe the series below to see Kravitz leaning against a piano set on fire and playing the drums in the rain.

Vain reports that she spent an afternoon with Kravitz in New York City at Bemelmans Bar, the Carlyle Hotel’s sophisticated, upscale piano bar, adorned with Ludwig Bemelmans’ famed murals.

Note: The new album Blue Electric Light includes Kravitz’s new single ‘TK421.’ Official music video above.