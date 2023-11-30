Nicole Kidman Flaunts Legs In Nothing But T-Shirt, “Sexy!”

Hollywood movie star Nicole Kidman (Eyes Wide Shut, The Hours, Moulin Rouge!) knows how to turn heads. When not on a movie set or walking the red carpet with her country rock star husband Keith Urban, the strawberry blonde Australian is often modeling.

As seen below, Kidman strikes a pose in nothing but a white t-shirt… and for a good cause.

She celebrating and promoting Australian music by asking her millions of followers on Instagram to “throw on a tee from one of your favorite Australian artists to help raise funds for music workers” via the non-profit organization Support Act.

Be sure to swipe to see Kidman in a Gretta Ray, Keith Urban, and King Gizzard tee.

Kidman’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the pants-less pics, including fellow actress Isla Fisher (Wedding Crashers) who replied: “Sexy” with a fire emoji. Gretta Ray replied: “I’m so honoured!”

Note: The Aussie org Support Act “delivers crisis relief services to musicians, managers, crew and music workers across all genres who are unable to work due to ill health, injury, a mental health problem or some other crisis, such as COVID-19.”