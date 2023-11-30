Rachel McAdams Wows in Sheer Plunging Dress, Pointy Stilettos

Hollywood movie star Rachel McAdams (Wedding Crashers, Mean Girls, The Notebook) turned heads at the Gotham Awards in New York City, where she walked the red carpet in a sheer black ruched dress with a plunging cutout neckline by fashion powerhouse Givenchy with a pair of pointy toe stilettos. The white rope necklace is by Bulgari.

Kayleen McAdams, who did Rachel’s makeup — and is also her sister! — shared the more candid photo below.

For a Gotham Awards-related dinner, McAdams rocked another all-black ensemble — a well-fitted paisley-print suit with wide lapels by Dolce & Gabbana.

The Oscar nominee (Spotlight) is promoting her new film Are You There God?, It’s My Margaret, based on the classic young adult novel of the same title by Judy Blume. McAdams plays the mother of 11-year-old Margaret who adjusts to the suburbs, new friends, feelings and the beginning of adolescence. Oscar winner Kathy Bates (Misery) plays the grandmother.

Note: You can also catch Rachel McAdams playing herself in the FX comedy musical series Dave starring comedian Dave Burd.