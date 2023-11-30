Hollywood movie star Isabella Rossellini is known as a model (for years she was the face of French cosmetics company Lancôme) and as an actress, most memorably in David Lynch films including Blue Velvet and Wild at Heart, among others.

Rossellini is also known for her famous family and relationships: she is the daughter of Swedish actress Ingrid Bergman and Italian film director Roberto Rossellini; was married to American director Martin Scorsese, had a five-year relationship with director Lynch, and was engaged to actor Gary Oldman.

Now 71, Rossellini is excited to announce that she’s on the cover of ELLE France magazine (above).

When photographer Cass Bird shared the additional closeup portraits of Rossellini for ELLE France below, she captioned the series: “Endless Beauty.”

Last month, Rossellini struck a pose for Vogue Italia — her 38th time posing for the magazine! This time around she asked the magazine to not edit/erase her wrinkles. Rossellini recently told Marie Claire magazine: “Wrinkles don’t scare me and I’m not afraid of aging.”

Get ready to see more of Rossellini: she will appear next in the upcoming Netflix sci-fi drama Spaceman, based on the 2017 novel Spaceman of Bohemia by Jaroslav Kalfař.

Adam Sandler plays the protagonist, Jakub, an astronaut “sent to the edge of the galaxy to collect mysterious ancient dust” who “finds his earthly life falling to pieces.” Rossellini plays Sandler’s grandmother. Paul Dano, Carey Mulligan and Kunal Nayyar also star. Spaceman will be released in 2024.