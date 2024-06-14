Barbra Streisand Parties With E. Jean Carroll, “Formidable”

Hollywood legend Barbra Streisand — one of just 25 EGOT entertainers who have won all four major awards: Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony — recently received the Genesis Award, which is given annually by the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) “to individuals in the major news and entertainment media for producing outstanding works which raise public awareness of animal issues.”

The 82-year-old New York native is a political activist and longtime Democrat who recently had dinner with, according to Streisand, “an impressive and honorable group.”

I was so pleased to have dinner last night with an impressive and honorable group including, former Attorney General Eric Holder, former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, Lt. Colonel Alex Vindman and of course the formidable E. Jean Carroll, who ensured Donald Trump was… pic.twitter.com/7dGBU2CE82 — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) June 7, 2024

As seen in the photos below, Streisand enjoyed the company of former Attorney General Eric Holder (who served during the Obama administration); former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa (who was also co-chair of Hillary Clinton‘s 2008 presidential campaign and chair of the 2012 Democratic National Convention); Retired Lt. Colonel Alex Vindman (whose 2019 congressional testimony led to the first impeachment of then-President Donald Trump); and E. Jean Carroll (who sued Trump — and won — for defamation and battery).

Streisand referred to Carroll as the one “who ensured Donald Trump was held responsible for his sexual assault and his continued lying.”

Carroll shared a more candid photo with Streisand (below), and captioned it: “Ms. Streisand is more beautiful now than she has ever been in her life!” The woman in pink is Robbie Kaplan, who presented Streisand with the award, and was Carroll’s attorney in her two legal cases against Trump. Carroll added: “…that room had more power in it than half the nations in the world.”

Ms. Streisand is more beautiful now than she has ever been in her life!



Congratulations @BarbraStreisand! I got to see @kaplanrobbie give you the Genesis Award. (And that room had more power in it than half the nations in the world.) pic.twitter.com/SMYYraT9Gi — E. Jean Carroll (@ejeancarroll) June 8, 2024

Note: In 2018, Streisand recorded the song “Don’t Lie to Me” with Trump in mind. During an interview with Billboard, she called the Republican “The Liar in Chief, the Groper in Chief.” The official Don’t Lie to Me music video is below.

Streisand said of the song (which is on her album Walls): “It’s my protest, in a sense, about this unprecedented time in our history. What it says about America. We have to give up the electoral college system, that’s what I know. I think people should vote for the president of the United Status – the popular vote should count. Give people a voice; one vote, one voice.”