Cindy Crawford Stuns in Sheer Bodysuit, Stilettos, Reveals “Hair Tricks”

Supermodel Cindy Crawford, 57, released photographs from her recent shoot with Evening Standard magazine. With the “outtakes” photo series below, she wrote: “Swipe to see Rob Talty’s on set hair tricks.”

Crawford and her famously fabulous hair grace the cover of Evening Standard‘s November Beauty and Health issue, which boasts of a “full loaded dossier” of Crawford.

Crawford’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the photos. Actress Michelle Pfeiffer (The Fabulous Baker Boys, Scarface) replied: “LOVE” with three fire emojis and Elizabeth Berkley (Showgirls, Saved by the Bell) replied “GORG!” with three fire emojis too. Another fan replied: “OMG those legs!”

When celebrity and fashion hair stylist Talty dropped the glamorous photos above and below of Crawford on the cover of Vogue Arabia, he captioned it: “Bucket list, checked.”

Get ready to see more of Crawford: she’s promoting the recently released documentary series on Apple TV+ The Super Models, which follows the lives and careers of supermodels including Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista, and Christy Turlington Burns.