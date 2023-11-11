Kate Hudson Reveals ‘Beauty Secret’ in Pink Lingerie

Hollywood movie star Kate Hudson is known for her roles in Almost Famous, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Bride Wars, Deepwater Horizon, and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, among others. When not acting, Hudson (the daughter of Oscar winner Goldie Hawn) often models and in lingerie.

As seen below, the 44-year-old mother of three and co-founder of fitness brand Fabletics, is flaunting her fit physique in a pink lingerie set by fashion label Morgan Land.

While at first glance it appears Hudson is promoting the pretty in pink bra and boxer short set, she’s actually promoting the pink drink in her hand.

Hudson captioned the photo: “Beauty Aura is my little beauty secret.” It’s an ad for her nutritional supplements company IN BLOOM, which suggests that if digested will help customers “look and feel your best – body, brain and beauty.”

Get ready to see more of Hudson: she will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming thriller Shell with Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale, The West Wing) and Kaia Gerber (daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford).

Shell is directed by Moss’s Handmaid’s Tale co-star Max Minghella (son of the late Oscar-winning director Anthony Minghella).