Emma Roberts Screams at Halloween Package, “Chanel-o-Ween!”

When not filming a season of American Horror Story, Hollywood star Emma Roberts (Maybe I Do, About Fate) is often reading. She recently launched the book club Belletrist, where members “discover, read, and celebrate a new book every month.”

Roberts was so excited to receive Belletrist’s pick for November, she had someone film her. Standing in front of Halloween decorations, Roberts is seen (below) tearing open the package, pulling out two hardcopies and screaming.

As seen above, it’s the new memoir by pop star Britney Spears, The Woman in Me. Roberts says she’s going to read the book in one sitting.

Roberts’s die-hard fans are going wild over the video and her excitement. As one replied: “Chanel-o-Ween!” That’s a reference to her character Chanel Oberlin on the FOX comedy horror cult classic series Scream Queens.

Get ready to see more of Roberts: she will appear next on the big screen in the highly-anticipated Spider-Man spin-off Madame Web. Dakota Johnson (Fifty Shades of Grey) stars as the titular superhero character. Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria, The White Lotus) also stars.

Madame Web is scheduled for a February 14, 2024 release.