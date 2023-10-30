Sadie Stanley Stuns in String Bikini and Fishnet

Hollywood star Sadie Stanley is known for her roles in the Disney TV movie Kim Possible (as Kim), The Goldbergs (as Brea Bree) and in the current, second season of Cruel Summer (Megan) with Lexi Underwood, among others.

When not acting, the 21-year-old South Carolina native often models and spends time with friends.

Stanley has been flaunting her fit physique in tiny string bikinis as seen below in Mexico where she celebrated “the bride/best friend/best manager in the world.”

On Halloween eve, Stanley shared the stunning closeup photos below of her in a lace bra with a fishnet over her torso and a sheer lace skirt with a hip-high slit. She captioned the series: “Lost at sea.”

Get ready to see more of Stanley: she stars in the independent film At the Gates, which was granted an interim agreement by SAG that allows actors in the film to promote it.

Stanley describes it as “a suspenseful and effective thriller but it also tells an incredibly important and heart wrenching story of our main characters, mother and son, who are undocumented immigrants from El Salvador.”

As seen in the trailer above, Vanessa Benavente stars as a housekeeper from El Salvador who brings her teenage son Nico (Ezekiel Pacheco) to help her clean a wealthy family’s home in Los Angeles. But after being told by her employers, Marianne (Miranda Otto) and Peter Barris (Noah Wyle), that immigration officers have come to the house looking for them, the mother and son take shelter in the basement. “As days go by and the interactions between the two families become increasingly tense, Nico begins to question their hosts’ true intentions.” Stanley plays the daughter of the Marianna and Peter.

At the Gates will be seen in select theaters in New York and Los Angeles starting Friday, November 3.