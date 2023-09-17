Donna Mills, 82, Stuns in Sheer Lace Bodysuit at Wedding, “Gorgeous!”

Actress Donna Mills is best known for her roles as villainess Abby Cunningham on the popular primetime soap opera Knots Landing (1980-1989), and as Clint Eastwood’s (real) girlfriend Evelyn in the cult classic movie Play Misty for Me (1971), among others.

More recently, Mills joined the cast of daytime soap General Hospital as Madeline Reeves, for which she won a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Special Guest Performer in a Drama Series. She has also landed roles in Hollywood movies including Joy (2015) with Jennifer Lawrence and Robert De Niro, and the 2022 horror mystery Nope (2022), written and directed by Oscar winner Jordan Peele (Get Out).

When not acting (see new headshot above), the 82-year-old star enjoys time with family and friends as seen below in a sheer black lace bodysuit at a wedding on Orcas Island, the largest of the San Juan Islands of the Pacific Northwest, in northwestern Washington. More than one fan replied: “Gorgeous!”

Swipe to see Mills with her daughter, Chloe Mills, (Slide #2, 4 and 5).

Get ready to see more of Mills: she stars in Ava DuVernay‘s new film Origin, which premiered on September 6 at the 80th Venice International Film Festival. Watch trailer below.

The film, Origin, is inspired by the New York Times bestseller book Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents by Pulitzer Prize winning journalist Isabel Wilkerson. Origin is scheduled to be released by Neon later in the year.