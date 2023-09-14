Naomi Watts Stuns in Silver Silk Dress, ‘Dragon Girl’ Lips

Hollywood stars including Naomi Watts (Birdman, King Kong, Mulholland Drive) are turning out for New York Fashion Week with panache. As seen below, the recently wedded Watts (with fellow actor Billy Crudup) turned heads in a silver silk dress by Tory Burch for the American fashion designer’s show.

Watts’s fans are going wild over her entire look, especially those bold red lips.

Watts’s celebrity makeup artist Kyra Panchenko reports she used: NARS’s “Dragon Girl” velvet matte lip pencil with Laura Mercier’s “True Red” lip pencil.

Panchenko also revealed the products she used on Watts’s skin including the movie star’s own product, I Am Stripes “Dew As I Do” moisturizer; Charlotte Tilbury mascara; and a “soft pinch of liquid blush called “Worth” by Rare Beauty, among others.

When not turning heads in New York, the 54-year-old star has been revealing details regarding her honeymoon months with Crudup and how intimacy is a lot different “without the fear of getting pregnant.”

Get ready to see more of Crudup: he’s back on Season 3 of The Morning Show (as Cory Ellison) with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.