Charlie Sheen’s Daughter Stuns in Tiny Sheer Lingerie Photos

When Hollywood stars Charlie Sheen (Wall Street, Platoon) and Denise Richards (Wild Things, Starship Troopers) were married (2002-2006), they had two daughters together, Sam and Lola. Sam, who goes by Sami on social media, is now 19 years old and following in the footsteps of her mother as a model.

Before launching her acting career, Richards was a model featured in print ads for Bonne Bell cosmetics — the popular teen brand known for its Lip Smackers lip balm — and appeared on a cover of Teen magazine, among others. As seen below, Richards continues to model.

When Sami Sheen dropped photos from her first ad campaign (for designer Alexander Wang, former creative director at Balenciaga), see below, her supporters went wild with praise. As one replied: “SOOOOO HOT!” Another chimed in: “These are iconic.”

Be sure to swipe to see Sami posing in a similar lingerie set, stepping in a bumper car.

While in New York City for the Alexander Wang photo shoot, Sami shared the bandeau photo below with the caption: “has anyone seen my eyebrows i can’t find them.”

Sami usually has darker eyebrows… at least while vacationing in Hawaii, see below.