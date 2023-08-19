When Hollywood mega movie star Salma Hayek (Magic Mike’s Last Dance, Grown Ups) posts a photo from her vacation in Mexico, her millions of fans take notice. When the Oscar nominee (Frida) dropped the stunning photos below, of her raising her hand in a sheer cover-up over a bikini, her fans went wild with praise. As one replied: “You are goddess!” Another chimed in: “Hotter than the sun.”

One fan that stood out in the comments was fellow movie star Bella Thorne (Blended, Scream: The TV Series). She replied: “Matching!!!!” As seen below, Thorne also raised her arm while modeling the very same bathing suit cover-up.

Fun fact: Both actresses have worked with Adam Sandler — Hayek in the Grown Ups film franchise (as his wife) and Thorne in Blended (as his daughter).

Get ready to see both of Hayek and Thorne: Hayek stars in the upcoming war movie, Without Blood, which is co-written and directed by Oscar-winner Angelina Jolie (Girl, Interrupted). See the two stars filming in Italy, below.

Thorne will appear next in the fantasy thriller movie The Tower with Jack Kilmer (son of Val Kilmer, Top Gun). Thorne plays “a mysterious mermaid” who’s trapped and forgotten for years in the water tower of a small Southern town.