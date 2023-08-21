Bret Michaels’ Daughter Stuns in Tiny String Bikini, ‘Check Out These Puppies’

Rock star Bret Michaels is best known for being the front man of Poison, the popular rock band that released the number-one hit single ‘Every Rose Has Its Thorn’ in 1988.

When not stage performing, Michaels often appears on reality TV series including Nashville Star (as a judge), VH1’s Rock of Love with Bret Michaels, Celebrity Apprentice 3 (which he won), and most recently, The Masked Singer (as the banana), among others.

And when not working, the 60-year-old singer spends time with his family including his two daughters: 23-year-old Raine Michaels and 18-year-old Jorja Michaels.

As seen above and below, Raine also spends a lot of time in front of a camera as a professional curve model (with the famous Ford Models agency). Be sure to swipe to see more than one string bikini pic and another (slide #9) with music producer Jimmy Jam’s daughter, Bella Harris, who is also a model.

Raine is also a proud “dog mom.” She captioned the string bikini pics above, of her holding two puppies: “Check out these puppies.”

Get ready to see more of Raine: she also works as a sideline reporter for the professional lacrosse team, the San Diego Seals, see above.