Kevin Hart’s Wife Stuns in Cheeky String Bikini, ‘Completely Disconnected’

When not making movie magic in Hollywood, comedian and actor Kevin Hart (Jumanji, Think Like a Man, Central Intelligence, Get Hard, The Secret Life of Pets) spends time with his family including his wife of seven years, Eniko Hart.

With the teal string and black bikini pics below, Eniko — who just turned 39 — writes: “enjoying my birthday, counting my blessings, completely disconnected, doing what brings me peace.” Swipe to see the cheeky pic.

Hart’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the new photos. Model/actress La La Anthony replied: “Happy birthday gorgeous.” And others are chiming in with good wishes including “Happy birthday hotness” with fire emojis.

Get ready to see more of Kevin Hart: he will appear next in the upcoming heist thriller Lift. He plays the protagonist who’s described as “a master thief whose wooed by his ex-girlfriend (Spanish model/actress Úrsula Corberó, in bikini pics below) and the FBI to pull off an impossible heist with his international crew on a 777 flying from London to Zurich.”

Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Vincent D’Onofrio, Jean Reno, and Sam Worthington, co-star. Lift is scheduled to be released by Netflix on January 12, 2024.