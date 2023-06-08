‘The Flash’ Star Kiersey Clemons Strikes Provocative Pose in Barely There Mini Dress

Hollywood star Kiersey Clemons got her big break when she landed the recurring role of Danielle on the Disney series Shake It Up! with Zendaya in 2010. Since then she’s landed roles opposite Halle Berry (Extant), Rashida Jones (Angie Tribeca), and in movies including Dope, among others.

Clemons is currently promoting the upcoming movie The Flash, in which she plays Iris West opposite Ezra Miller as the titular superhero character.

When not on a big Hollywood movie set, Clemons often strikes a pose as seen in the sexy provocative photos below, taken in the backseat of a car. Be sure to swipe.

Her fans and famous friends are going wild over the seductive look including Vanessa Hudgens who replied: “Stunner.”

Get ready to see more of Clemons: she’s also promoting her new movie Susie Searches, in which she plays an awkward college student who has a passion for true-crime podcasting and tries to solve the disappearance of a student on campus. Susie Searches will be in theaters on July 28 — trailer below.

Clemons is also reuniting with her Flash co-star Michael Shannon (General Zod) for the upcoming comedy drama The Young King.

Clemons plays the protagonist, Jules, an aspiring drag king who goes to Las Vegas to reconnect with her estranged dad Mick (Shannon) and to make her debut performance in the U.S.’s biggest drag king revue.

The Flash will be released in theaters on June 16.