Jana Kramer Reveals Baby Bump #3 With Soccer Coach Allan Russell

With the ClearBlue paid post below, country music star/actress Jana Kramer announced that she and her fiance, soccer trainer Allan Russell, are pregnant. Russell is the founder of Superior Striker, which is described as the “world’s No. 1 striker specific training program.”

She captioned the People magazine exclusive photos: “We’ve been keeping another secret from you guys (I promise this is the last Announcement…at least for a little while 🤣) but I’m pregnant!!!! Beyond blessed and grateful for this baby to be a part of our story. I never thought I would see the word pregnant again on a test.”

Two weeks prior to announcing that she’s pregnant with her third child, Kramer announced with the photos below that she Russell are engaged to be married.

Get ready to see more of Kramer: she’s promoting her new book, The Next Chapter, which she says she’s been working on for past two years.

Kramer explains that the book is “a year diary from the day I filed divorce papers, to a year later and all that I’ve learned since.”

She adds: “This book isn’t a tell all about my ex, but more stories that made me realize the end was near and the day I knew I had to walk away. I bring you back to stories that cover my first abusive relationship, to my journey with anxiety and how I started to believe that I deserved good things.”