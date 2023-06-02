Nina Dobrev Stuns in Red Hot Mini Dress, Gatsby Wig With Shaun White

Actress Nina Dobrev — who’s best known for her roles as Elena Gilbert and Katherine Pierce on the supernatural series The Vampire Diaries — got dressed for a 20’s themed party on on Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands.

When she shared the closeup photo below, of her rocking a black lace mask with a Flapper-style bob wig and bold red lips, Dobrev captioned it: “the glitz and the glam.”

When Dobrev’s boyfriend, Olympic snowboarder Shawn White, shared the photo below featuring Dobrev in a red fringe mini dress, he captioned it: “The kids are at it again.”

Dobrev’s fans are going wild with praise over her on-point Gatsby flapper hair, makeup and Charleston-ready wardrobe.

Get ready to see more of Dobrev: she will appear next in upcoming Netflix crime comedy movie The Out-Laws with Pierce Brosnan, Adam DeVine, Ellen Barkin, Richard Kind, Julie Hagerty, and Lil Rel Howery, among others. DeVine plays the protagonist, a bank manager who witnesses a robbery at work and suspects that the criminals behind the heist are his future in-laws (Brosnan and Barkin). Dobrev plays his fiancee.

BTW: Gatsby-themed gigs are all the rage right now, it seems. America’s Got Talent judge and former Modern Family star Sofia Vergara recently photos of supermodel Heidi Klum‘s 50th birthday party which had also a 1920s Great Gatsby theme. See photos below.