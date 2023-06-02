Padma Lakshmi Flaunts Legs in Mini Dress, ‘Might Do A Sharon Stone’

Model/author/cook/TV personality Padma Lakshmi announced that after 19 seasons of serving as a judge on the cooking competition series Top Chef, she is stepping away from the Bravo show, “after much soul searching.”

As seen in the post above, Lakshmi reveals that it’s time to move on and “make space for Taste the Nation, my books and other creative pursuits.” Taste the Nation is her James Beard award-winning cooking/travel series on hulu (and Disney+).

Leading up to her announcement about leaving Top Chef, Lakshmi shared the video below, of her sitting on a wooden chair in a tiny black mini dress and stilettos. She captioned it: “Sun’s out, legs out.”

[Note: If you are viewing on an app, you may have to visit the original article to view this media]

Lakshmi’s fans are going wild over the video. As one replied: “legs for days and weeks and months.” Another chimed in: “Thought you might do a Sharon Stone” with a laughing crying emoji.

That’s a reference to the movie Basic Instinct, in which Stone’s character famously crosses her legs (presumably without underwear) while sitting on a chair. See photo above.