Amanda Seyfried Slays In Veronica Beard Mini Dress, “Minty Mingey”

Hollywood movie star Amanda Seyfried is known for her roles in a variety of films including Les Miserables, Mank, Momma Mia! Here We Go Again, and Mean Girls, among others.

Get ready to see more of Seyfried: she’s promoting her new project, the upcoming AppleTV+ series The Crowded Room with Tom Holland (Spider-Man).

As seen below, Seyfried rocked a mint-green double-breasted blazer mini dress (by fashion designer Veronica Beard) with ankle strapped stilettos for an interview with the press.

The Crowded Room is based on a true story. It’s about a young man (Holland) who’s arrested “for a shocking crime” in Manhattan in 1979. Seyfriend plays the “unlikely investigator” who “must solve the mystery behind it before the true criminal strikes again.” Trailer below.

Note: Die-hard Seyfried fans aren’t surprised to see her with a chicken. When not on a movie set or getting glammed up for press junkets, Seyfried spends time with her family on their farm in Upstate New York, where they keep horses, goats, cats, dogs, and yes, chickens. See photos below.

The Crowded Room will be released on AppleTV+ on Friday, June 9.