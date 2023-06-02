Frank Ocean Publishes ‘Super Fragile’ Photography Book, ‘Watch it Skyrocket in Value’

i-D is the famous fashion and culture magazine in the U.K. which was founded by designer and former Vogue art director Terry Jones in 1980.

Although the bimonthly is now owned by the American-Canadian company Vice Media, the 43-year-old magazine’s signature look — the cover model always has one eye covered or is winking (a reference to the emoticon i-D) — remains.

As seen above, a winking Lily-Rose Depp (star of the HBO series The Idol, and daughter of Johnny Depp) graced the cover earlier this year.

Today, the fashion-forward art magazine has announced that it has published a book of photographs by two-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and rapper Frank Ocean.

With the photos above, i-D reports: “Comprising of visual work created by Frank Ocean between October and December 2022, ‘Mutations’ is a 48-page photography book printed on tissue-weight paper – meaning it’s super fragile.”

i-D also suggests that readers buy the book (which retails for $75) to “own it, store it away and watch it skyrocket in value!”

Note: it’s not the first time the California native has collaborated with i-D. In October 2017, Ocean made two covers and a visual essay for the British fashion magazine.