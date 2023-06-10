Kelsea Ballerini Wows in Teeny Tiny Denim Romper, ‘Ok Legs!’

Country pop star Kelsea Ballerini turned heads on stage when she performed live with the legendary Shania Twain at Geodis Park in the historical Nashville Fairgrounds in Nashville, Tennessee.

As seen below, Ballerini turned heads in a teeny-tiny, cut-out short romper made of denim and adorned with giant rhinestones. She also wore a hot pink skintight bodysuit made of see-through lace — be sure to swipe the photos below.

Ballerini’s fans are showering her (and the photographer) with compliments including “Ok legs!” and “Ohhhh these are INSANE.”

Ballerini’s famous friends are chiming in, too. Hollywood movie star Reese Witherspoon (who won an Oscar for her portrayal of country music legend June Carter in Walk the Line) replied: “Ahhhhhhhh!!!! Too Good!” Former The Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe replied: “You crushed it.”

When Ballerini shared the photos above she wrote: “Shania Twain has been and will be my entire personality forever”, and Twain replied: “Thank you for being a part of this night (and my life!!!) and making it so special” with a red-heart emoji.