Country music star Carrie Underwood became a household name when she won Season 4 of the singing competition American Idol in 2005. She lived up to the hype after releasing her debut studio album, Some Hearts, which includes her hit singles ‘Jesus, Take the Wheel’ and ‘Before He Cheats,’ among others.

Since then, Underwood has won several Grammy Awards and has released an additional eight albums including a gospel album (My Savior) and a Christmas album (My Gift). Her most recent album, Denim & Rhinestones (2022), is a return to her country pop sound.

This weekend, Underwood is widening her career in the entertainment business as she launches her own radio station, Carrie’s Country, via Sirius XM. As she says in the video above, what she’s “most excited” for “honestly, is to have a radio station that I can listen to all day long.” She admits, “I’m very selfish in that way.”

As she tells fellow SiriusXM celebrity Howard Stern (above), on her new radio station she’s revealing stories and influences behind her songs, all of which are now available on SiriusXM Channel 60. Underwood describes her playlist as: “It’s me, it’s new country, it’s classic country, stuff I grew up listening to.” When Stern asks her, “can you believe you have your own radio station?”, Underwood replies, “yeah, I know, it’s super cool.”