Jordana Brewster Stuns in Tiny Crop Top, Low-Riding Cutout Pants

Hollywood movie star Jordana Brewster is known for her role as Mia in the super popular Fast & Furious film franchise with her “family” of co-stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and Ludacris, among many others.

Brewster is also known for turning heads in a fashion-forward ensembles. For the at-home fashion show below, Brewster models a tailored vest crop top with low-riding cut-out pants and does it to the Backstreet Boys hit song, “Everybody.”

Brewster captioned the video: “underwhelming fashion show” but her fans disagree. As one replied: “Gorgeous!” and another chimed in: “Slayyyy!”

She didn’t disappoint her fans during her most recent professional photo shoot, either — see below for Story & Rain.

Get ready to see more of Brewster: she will appear next in the thriller Cellar Door with Scott Speedman (Underworld, Felicity) and Laurence Fishburne (The Matrix, black-ish), among others. Brewster and Speedman play a married couple who, after suffering a miscarriage, move into a new home, where they’re warned never to open the cellar door.