Jennie Garth Poses With ‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser, Tori Spelling Reacts

Jennie Garth is best known for her role as Kelly Taylor on Aaron Spelling’s long-running teen soap opera, Beverly Hills, 90210, with Spelling’s real-life daughter, Tori Spelling (Donna).

When not promoting her new home decor collection with Tori Spelling (the relationship has lasted!), Garth is often traveling. When the actress shared the photo below (from Wimberley Town Square in Texas) of her holding hands with a life-size cut-out of Cole Hauser in his Yellowstone character Rip Wheeler she wrote: “Ran into an old friend” with a laughing/crying emoji.

Tori Spelling replied: “Omgggggg I know!!!!!!”

For those not in the know, Hauser’s real-life father, Wings Hauser, portrayed bounty hunter J. Jay Jones on Beverly Hills, 90210, in the mid 1990s (Seasons 5 and 6).

As seen in the sword-fight scene below, Jones saves the day. And yes, that’s Tiffani Thiessen (Saved by the Bell) in the bikini.

Get ready to see more of Cole Hauser: he finished filming the upcoming Western movie Dead Man’s Hand with Stephen Dorff. Hauser plays the protagonist, “a newly married gunfighter seeking a quiet life with his bride” but when he kills a bandit in self-defense, he’s forced to face the corrupt mayor of the small town, and the vengeful brother of the dead man.