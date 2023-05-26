Heidi Klum Wakes Up in Black Bikini, Hits 11 Million Mark

Supermodel Heidi Klum has been keeping busy. When not judging Germany’s Next Top Model or promoting the upcoming season of America’s Got Talent with Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara and Howie Mandel, the statuesque blonde is often turning heads on a red carpet.

As seen below, she and her husband, German rock star Tom Kaulitz, are in Cannes for the famous film festival.

All eyes were on Klum when she walked up the Cannes red steps in a stunning cutout yellow dress with a hip-hop slit.

Klum also demanded attention in the strapless, sheer feather mini dress above at the amfAR Cannes event.

amfAR, the foundation for AIDS Research, known until 2005 as the American Foundation for AIDS Research, is an international nonprofit organization dedicated to the support of AIDS research, HIV prevention, and treatment. It was co-founded by the late actress Elizabeth Taylor.

While on the French Riviera, Klum made the intimate video above in a black bra/bikini top. She says she was delighted to wake up and discover that she hit the 11 million follower mark on Instagram. “Thank you for being on my journey with me,” she says.