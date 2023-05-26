Vanessa Morgan Throws Bikini Party With Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes

Actress Vanessa Morgan is known for her role as Toni Topaz on the long-running CW series Riverdale, which is coming to an end this summer after a seven season run.

Morgan is preparing for her post-Riverdale life by launching a swimwear collection with fashion brand Cupshe — it’s called The River Collection. When Morgan shared the photos above and below, of her modeling a bikini from the collection, her Riverdale co-stars went wild with praise.

Lili Reinhart (Betty Cooper) replied: “damn damn damn” and Madelaine Petsch (Cheryl Blossom) dropped a series of heart-eye emojis.

When Morgan shared the photos above, with Reinhart, Petsch and Camila Mendes (Veronica Lodge), at her River Collection launch party in Los Angeles, she captioned it: “Grateful to those who showed up to support me at my Launch party for The River Collection.”

Get ready to see more of Morgan and her Riverdale co-stars: the series finale episode is scheduled for August 23.