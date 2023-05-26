Sharon Stone Flaunts Tiny String Thong Bikini, “Still Inspiring”

Model/actress Lily-Rose Depp (daughter of Hollywood movie star Johnny Depp) is promoting her new controversial HBO series The Idol, in which she plays a pop star determined to become the sexiest “nasty girl” in the industry.

Ms. Depp says she thought “a lot” about actress Sharon Stone and her role in Basic Instinct while getting into her character for The Idol, among others.

In Basic Instinct, Stone plays a hard-to-figure murder suspect who, incidentally, has a very famous scene in which she crosses her legs in an interrogation room. As seen below, Stone not only inspires other performers, but just about everyone who hopes to still rock their swimwear of choice forever.

While Depp is at the Cannes Film Festival, Stone is at home getting ready for the summer. When she shared the stunning selfie above, of her modeling a green leopard-print thong bikini and in front of a large portrait of Marilyn Monroe, she captioned it: “Ready for summer.”

Standing in the same room, Stone shared the bikini pic below in August 2022 and wrote: “Why do I always get in shape when summers over?” Looks like Stone got a jump start on her fitness goals this year.

Get ready to see more of Stone: she will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming romantic drama What About Love with Andy Garcia. And Ms. Depp has two new projects in the works, including a movie titled The Governesses, in which “three governesses ignite rebellion in their household to the delight of their employers.”