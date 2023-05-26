Calvin Klein’s Ex-Wife Sends Julianne Moore 17-lb. Egg in Mail

Fashion designer Calvin Klein married Kelly Rector in 1986. The couple was interviewed by TV star Barbara Walters in 1991. When Walters passed away in 2022, Ms. Klein posted the photo below (of her, her then husband and Walters) and wrote: “My first big interview 1991, I was terrified! RIP Barbara Walters.”

The Kleins divorced in 2006 and Kelly has kept the Klein surname.

Mr. Klein has given credit to his ex-wife for providing the impetus for his famous underwear line. In 2011, at a speaking engagement at New York City’s famous 92nd St. Y, he said: “Kelly would often wear my white shirt, she would borrow things from me,” he said. “I thought it would be really sexy to see women in something that reminded me of men’s underwear. And it worked.”

Forbes reports that after that campaign in 1994, annual revenue at Calvin Klein jumped from $18 million to $70 million.

Ms. Klein is currently pursuing ceramics and promoting a good cause. She has created a limited edition of 50 (fifty) 17-lb. solid bronze eggs. Each are being sold for $6,000 with all proceeds going toward the prevention of gun violence.

Ms. Klein was inspired by Hollywood movie star Julianne Moore who made a ceramic bowl cast in bronze and sold it to raise money for the same cause. See photos below.

Moore shared the photo above of her egg by Ms. Klein, who also worked with artist Nancy Pearce to create the egg. (Ms. Pearce worked with Moore on her bowl, too.)