Trump Claims “Wackos” and “Liberal Singers” Vote For Him in Secret

After asking the Jersey shore crowd whether there is “anything better than a Trump rally?” former president Donald Trump proceeded to assert the following:

“If some of these wackos came along, you know, these liberal singers, they actually vote for me, you know they all vote for me, they say ‘oh Trump I don’t know,’ you know like Bruce Springsteen. We have a much bigger crowd than Bruce Springsteen, right? Much bigger.”

Trump: Is there anything better than a Trump rally? These liberal singers, they actually vote for me. You know, like Bruce Springsteen. We have a much bigger crowd than Bruce Springsteen. Right? pic.twitter.com/avB1njR58v — Acyn (@Acyn) May 11, 2024

The size of the crowd Trump spoke to outdoors at the Wildwood, NJ beach area is — like all Trump crowds — much in dispute, though the presumptive GOP presidential nominee did draw a sizeable crowd — especially for the rally’s beginning.

Some Trump backers claimed there were 100,000 people there, a number that even other Trump supporters said was wildly exaggerated.

Shimkus: There were 100,000 people at this rally. How about that? pic.twitter.com/0FmvtWyyEP — Acyn (@Acyn) May 13, 2024

In a common move the MAGA publicist and political consultant Roger Stone shared a photo of a huge unrelated crowd on a Brazilian beach while boasting about Trump’s New Jersey drawing power.

[Stone later said, when called out on the Rio photo, that “liberals have no sense of humor” about his misleading photo.]

Liberals have no sense of humor. 10,000 people at the New Jersey shore is still 10,000 people. #Trump2024 pic.twitter.com/400maOu4E6 — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) May 13, 2024

Trump did not offer evidence of the “liberal singers” and “wackos” who all allegedly vote for him in secret. But his assertion does open a window onto the worldview of a candidate who continues to dispute the 2020 election results by saying that he received more votes than were counted. In New Jersey, Trump implied that Springsteen and other left-leaning entertainment figures actually voted for him — and not the Democrats they publicly endorse.