Matt Gaetz Uses Emergency Alert To Insult Challenger With Wrong Pronoun

U.S. Representative Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is running for his fourth term in the Florida’s 1st congressional district primary. His new GOP opponent is former U.S. Navy Captain Aaron Dimmock, a business consultant whose campaign treasurer (Maria Wojciechowski) has worked for American Patriots PAC, the committee former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) used to support his preferred candidates in the 2022 election.

[Note: Gaetz’s district includes the Pensacola Naval Air Station and more than 93,000 veterans live in the area.]

Gaetz, who led the ouster of McCarthy from the Speakership in October 2023, has called Dimmock a “puppet” of McCarthy, who lives in Missouri and is a “DEI instructor” and a “BLM activist.”

Weather is getting dicey in FL-01 today. Be safe!



Missouri-Based DEI consultant @aaronwdimmock should be fine, being that SHE DOESN’T EVEN GO HERE! pic.twitter.com/XbWCgjve2O — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) May 13, 2024

Gaetz today shared a weather emergency alert about a severe thunderstorm and added a gender-bending pronoun dig at his GOP opponent, referring to Dimmock as “SHE.” Gaetz wrote: “Weather is getting dicey in FL-01 today. Be safe! Missouri-Based DEI consultant Aaron Dimmock should be fine, being that SHE DOESN’T EVEN GO HERE!”

Note: Immediately after Dimmock entered the race in April, Gaetz’s campaign reportedly bought the URLs to AaronDimmock.com, AaronDimmockForCongress.com, and DimmockForCongress.com.