Eva Longoria “Vogues” in Sexy Plunging Dress in Cannes, “Divine”

American actress Eva Longoria (Desperate Housewives, Devious Maids) is turning heads at the 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival. As seen below on the red carpet, at the Knights of Charity Eternal 33 Birthday, Longoria stunned in a shimmering silver Charleston embroidered dress by fashion designer Tony Ward.

When Ward shared the full-length photo below, taken on the red carpet, he reported that Longoria is “looking divine.”

Fans of Longoria and Ward are showering both with compliments. As one fan replied: “This is how you pull the sexy, glamourous and elegant card all at the same time.”

Check out the Cannes balcony video below (appropriately) set to Madonna’s “Vogue.” [Note: If you are viewing on an app, you may have to visit the original article to view this media]

Longoria wore more than one shimmering silver dress at the famous film festival as seen below.

Get ready to see more of Longoria: She’s promoting her film Flamin’ Hot. She directs actor Jesse Garcia, who plays the protagonist, Richard Montañez, “the Frito Lay janitor who channeled his Mexican American heritage and upbringing to turn Flamin’ Hot Cheetos into a snack that disrupted the food industry and became a global phenomenon.”