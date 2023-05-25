Charlize Theron Goes Pantless in Fast X Shirt, Vin Diesel Reacts

Hollywood movie star Charlize Theron is known for her dramatic roles in movies including Monster (for which she won an Oscar), North Country, and Bombshell, among others.

The South African native is also known for her role as Cipher in the popular Fast & Furious film franchise with OG cast members Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster and Ludacris, and newbies Brie Larson and Jason Momoa.

Theron and the Fast family have been touring the world, promoting the premiere of the tenth installment of the franchise, Fast X, as seen above in front of the ancient Colosseum in Rome, Italy.

With the photos above, Theron reports that she’s now home sick but continues to promote Fast X by modeling the new Fast & Furious merchandise. Theron is wearing a black t-shirt with an image of her as Cipher, and nothing else.

When her Fast co-star Vin Diesel saw the pics, he replied: “That shirt is everything.” Swipe to see the full-length view of her “gorgeous legs,” as one fan points out.

Theron notes that 100% of net proceeds will benefit the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project, a nonprofit organization that partners with local organizations to “advance the health, education, & safety of youth living in Southern Africa,” and “to create a more equitable future for ALL youth in Southern Africa.”